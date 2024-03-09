Dinkins scores 19 including half-court buzzer-beater, Canisius knocks off Manhattan 73-70 in OT

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins scored 19 points, the last being a half-court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Canisius beat Manhattan…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Tre Dinkins scored 19 points, the last being a half-court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer as Canisius beat Manhattan 73-70 in overtime on Saturday night.

Dinkins took an inbounds pass at the Manhattan free throw line with 2.1 seconds to go, dribbled up the middle of the court before taking off just before mid-court and launching a shot that swished through as time expired.

Dinkins also contributed three steals for the Golden Griffins (13-17, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Cam Palesse scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Frank Mitchell and Devean Williams both added 13 points.

Seydou Traore led the way for the Jaspers (7-22, 4-16) with 19 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Shaquil Bender added 15 points for Manhattan. Daniel Rouzan had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

