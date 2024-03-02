Dia leads Belmont against Evansville after 25-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (15-15, 6-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-12, 11-8 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-15, 6-13 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-12, 11-8 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Malik Dia scored 25 points in Belmont’s 83-61 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 11-2 in home games. Belmont has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Purple Aces are 6-13 in MVC play. Evansville has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Belmont scores 78.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 73.8 Evansville gives up. Evansville has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bruins. Dia is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 15.2 points for the Purple Aces. Gage Bobe is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.