DePaul hosts St. John’s on home losing streak

St. John’s Red Storm (17-12, 9-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-26, 0-18 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -19; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on St. John’s looking to break its eight-game home slide.

The Blue Demons are 3-14 in home games. DePaul has a 2-23 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm are 9-9 in Big East play. St. John’s is seventh in the Big East allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

DePaul is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than DePaul has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 10.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 62.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

