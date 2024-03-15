Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Delaware State upsets second-seeded…

Delaware State upsets second-seeded North Carolina Central 71-58 in MEAC semifinal

The Associated Press

March 15, 2024, 11:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez had 20 points in Delaware State’s 71-58 upset win over second-seeded North Carolina Central on Friday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Hornets will face fourth-seeded Howard in Saturday’s MEAC championship game. The Bison upset top-seeded Norfolk State to reach the title game.

Tavarez also added five rebounds for the Hornets (15-17). Jevin Muniz scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Martez Robinson finished 5 of 12 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Keishon Porter led the way for the Eagles (18-13) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for North Carolina Central. Po’Boigh King also had 11 points.

A 13-3 run in the first half gave Delaware State a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Delaware State ahead 27-26, while Muniz led their club in scoring with 10 points. A 10-0 run in the second half turned a zero-point deficit into a 10-point lead for Delaware State. They outscored North Carolina Central by 12 points in the final half, as Tavarez led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up