Delaware State upsets second-seeded North Carolina Central 71-58 in MEAC semifinal

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez had 20 points in Delaware State’s 71-58 upset win over second-seeded North Carolina Central…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez had 20 points in Delaware State’s 71-58 upset win over second-seeded North Carolina Central on Friday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

The sixth-seeded Hornets will face fourth-seeded Howard in Saturday’s MEAC championship game. The Bison upset top-seeded Norfolk State to reach the title game.

Tavarez also added five rebounds for the Hornets (15-17). Jevin Muniz scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Martez Robinson finished 5 of 12 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Keishon Porter led the way for the Eagles (18-13) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Fred Cleveland Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for North Carolina Central. Po’Boigh King also had 11 points.

A 13-3 run in the first half gave Delaware State a five-point lead. The teams entered the break with Delaware State ahead 27-26, while Muniz led their club in scoring with 10 points. A 10-0 run in the second half turned a zero-point deficit into a 10-point lead for Delaware State. They outscored North Carolina Central by 12 points in the final half, as Tavarez led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.