Delaware State takes on Howard after Tavarez’s 31-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (13-15, 6-6 MEAC) at Howard Bison (14-15, 8-4 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces the Howard Bison after Deywilk Tavarez scored 31 points in Delaware State’s 85-71 victory against the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison are 8-4 in home games. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 3.1.

The Hornets are 6-6 in conference play. Delaware State has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

Howard scores 75.3 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.4 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 55.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Martez Robinson is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hornets. Tavarez is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

