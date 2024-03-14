Dayton Flyers take on the Duquesne Dukes in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (21-11, 11-8 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (24-6, 14-4 A-10) New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duquesne Dukes (21-11, 11-8 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (24-6, 14-4 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Dayton squares off against Duquesne in the A-10 Tournament.

The Flyers have gone 14-4 against A-10 teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Dayton is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 11-8 against A-10 opponents.

Dayton scores 75.3 points, 8.3 more per game than the 67.0 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is scoring 20.2 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

