Dayton and Nevada meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Nevada Wolf Pack (26-7, 13-6 MWC) vs. Dayton Flyers (24-7, 14-5 A-10)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Nevada.

The Flyers’ record in A-10 games is 14-5, and their record is 10-2 against non-conference opponents. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 scoring 74.7 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Wolf Pack’s record in MWC action is 13-6. Nevada is third in the MWC with 15.1 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.9.

Dayton makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Nevada scores 10.1 more points per game (76.4) than Dayton allows to opponents (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Elvis is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.8 points for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

