Davis scores 18 as Seton Hall beats North Texas 72-58 in NIT

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Dre Davis had 18 points in Seton Hall’s 72-58 win against North Texas on Saturday in the second round of the NIT.

Davis added four blocks for the Pirates (22-12). Al-Amir Dawes added 14 points while going 6 of 18 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and five assists. Isaiah Coleman went 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Mean Green (19-15) were led by Jason Edwards, who posted 23 points and three steals. C.J. Noland added 11 points and seven rebounds for North Texas. Rubin Jones also recorded 10 points, four assists and three steals.

Seton Hall took the lead with 2:49 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 33-24 at halftime, with Coleman racking up nine points. Davis scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

