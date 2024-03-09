Davis leads Southern against Alabama A&M

Southern Jaguars (18-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-21, 8-9 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (18-12, 12-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-21, 8-9 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -3.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Alabama A&M after Brandon Davis scored 31 points in Southern’s 65-57 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 at home. Alabama A&M gives up 77.0 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Jaguars are 12-5 against conference opponents. Southern is third in the SWAC scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 72.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.0 Alabama A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Downey is averaging 5.7 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 0.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 12.7 points for the Jaguars. Derrick Tezeno is averaging 10.5 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

