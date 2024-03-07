Da Silva helps Hawaii hold off Cal State Northridge 72-70

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo da Silva finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Hawaii hold off Cal State…

HONOLULU (AP) — Bernardo da Silva finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds to help Hawaii hold off Cal State Northridge 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Da Silva made 6 of 10 shots from the floor a 6 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Rainbow Warriors (18-13, 10-9 Big West Conference). Justin McKoy and Noel Coleman scored 14 apiece with McKoy grabbing eight rebounds and Coleman snagging seven. Juan Munoz added 13 points and four assists.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored a career-high 34 for the Matadors (18-14, 9-11) on 14-for-23 shooting with three 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds. Dionte Bostick totaled 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. Gianni Hunt had nine points and eight rebounds before fouling out.

The Matadors made things interesting with a 15-7 run to close out the game over the final four minutes, twice pulling within a point.

