Cryer and No. 1 Houston host Oklahoma

Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Houston Cougars (25-3, 12-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston visits the Oklahoma Sooners after LJ Cryer scored 22 points in Houston’s 67-59 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Sooners are 13-3 on their home court. Oklahoma is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 75.1 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Cougars are 12-3 in Big 12 play. Houston is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Houston averages 7.0 more points per game (73.9) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (66.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Milos Uzan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

