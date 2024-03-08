Cryer and No. 1 Houston host No. 14 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kansas Jayhawks (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (27-3, 14-3 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts No. 14 Kansas after LJ Cryer scored 25 points in Houston’s 67-59 win against the UCF Knights.

The Cougars are 16-0 on their home court. Houston is 24-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Houston scores 74.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 68.3 Kansas gives up. Kansas has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cryer is averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Jamal Shead is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

