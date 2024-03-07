Couisnard leads Oregon against Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (20-9, 11-7 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-10, 11-7 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces Colorado after Jermaine Couisnard scored 39 points in Oregon’s 103-83 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks are 12-2 in home games. Oregon averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Oregon scores 76.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 72.5 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks. Couisnard is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 35.3% over the past 10 games.

KJ Simpson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Tristan da Silva is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.