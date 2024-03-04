Coppin State Eagles face the South Carolina State Bulldogs on 10-game slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-16, 8-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-24, 1-11 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (13-16, 8-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (2-24, 1-11 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State comes into the matchup with South Carolina State as losers of 10 in a row.

The Eagles are 2-7 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Camaren Sparrrow averaging 1.5.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is the MEAC leader with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 6.3.

Coppin State scores 58.0 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 75.2 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Coppin State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.5 points for the Eagles. Ryan Archey is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Michael Teal is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 63.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

