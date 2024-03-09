Cook’s 26 help New Mexico State defeat Florida International 77-70

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook’s 26 points helped New Mexico State defeat Florida International 77-70 on Saturday night.…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook’s 26 points helped New Mexico State defeat Florida International 77-70 on Saturday night.

Cook shot 8 for 15 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (13-18, 7-9 Conference USA). Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and added 10 rebounds. Jaylin Jackson-Posey shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Panthers (10-21, 5-11) were led by Jayden Brewer, who recorded 16 points. Javaunte Hawkins added 13 points for Florida International. Petar Krivokapic also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

