Conwell scores 24 in Indiana State’s 89-77 win against Murray State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 24 points as Indiana State beat Murray State 89-77 on Sunday night.

Conwell added 12 rebounds for the Sycamores (26-5, 17-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Robbie Avila was 8-of-10 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 23 points. Jayson Kent had 14 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line.

Quincy Anderson led the Racers (12-19, 9-11) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Rob Perry added 14 points and seven rebounds for Murray State. In addition, Alden Applewhite had 13 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 16:46 left in the first half and did not give it up. Avila led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 51-39 at the break. Conwell scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Indiana State went on to secure a victory, while matching Murray State point for point in the second half.

