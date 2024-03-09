Columbia hosts Williams and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (21-6, 10-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-13, 4-9 Ivy League) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (21-6, 10-3 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (13-13, 4-9 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits Columbia after Nazir Williams scored 23 points in Cornell’s 79-77 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Lions have gone 9-5 in home games. Columbia is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Big Red are 10-3 in Ivy League play.

Columbia’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Columbia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.