Colorado State visits Air Force after Scott’s 20-point outing

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 9-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-20, 2-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -10; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Air Force after Joel Scott scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 70-62 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 4-11 in home games. Air Force has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams are 9-8 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is third in the MWC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

Air Force scores 66.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.9 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 76.5 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.7 Air Force gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.4 points and 7.2 assists for the Rams. Scott is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 23.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

