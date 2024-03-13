Colorado State Rams and San Jose State Spartans square off in MWC Tournament

San Jose State Spartans (9-22, 2-16 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 10-8 MWC) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

San Jose State Spartans (9-22, 2-16 MWC) vs. Colorado State Rams (22-9, 10-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays in the MWC Tournament against San Jose State.

The Rams are 10-8 against MWC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Colorado State is third in the MWC scoring 76.7 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Spartans are 2-16 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 6-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

Colorado State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 69.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.1 Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.7 points for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

