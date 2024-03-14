Colorado Buffaloes play in Pac-12 Tournament against the Utah Utes

Utah Utes (19-13, 10-11 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Utah Utes (19-13, 10-11 Pac-12) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (22-9, 13-7 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Buffaloes’ record in Pac-12 games is 13-7, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Colorado scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Utes’ record in Pac-12 play is 10-11. Utah has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Utah scores 6.6 more points per game (78.7) than Colorado gives up to opponents (72.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes.

Deivon Smith is averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

