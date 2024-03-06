Colgate squares off against Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 7-12 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Holy Cross Crusaders (10-22, 7-12 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (22-9, 16-2 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Holy Cross play in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 16-2 against Patriot League opponents, with a 6-7 record in non-conference play. Colgate leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Keegan Records leads the Raiders with 6.5 rebounds.

The Crusaders are 7-12 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross ranks third in the Patriot League scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Kenney averaging 9.7.

Colgate is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Records is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the last 10 games.

Joe Nugent averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Kenney is shooting 55.9% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

