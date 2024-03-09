Colgate Raiders play in Patriot League Tournament against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 17-2 Patriot League) Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Bucknell Bison (14-18, 11-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (23-9, 17-2 Patriot League)

Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate and Bucknell square off in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Raiders are 17-2 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Colgate scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Bison are 11-8 in Patriot League play. Bucknell is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

Colgate scores 71.5 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 67.2 Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braeden Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders.

Jack Forrest is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

