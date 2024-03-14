Cleveland scores 21, North Carolina Central beats Maryland-Eastern Shore 87-81 in MEAC Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. had 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 87-81 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. had 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 87-81 win against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

No. 2 seed North Carolina Central (18-12) will face the South Carolina State-Delaware State winner in a Friday semifinal.

Cleveland also contributed six assists for the Eagles. Timmy Adedire scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Po’Boigh King also scored 17 points.

Dionte Johnson led the way for the No. 7 seed Hawks (9-20) with 21 points and four assists. Devon Ellis added 18 points and three steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Kelechi Okworogwo finished with 13 points and three blocks.

Cleveland put up 11 points in the first half for North Carolina Central, who led 40-37 at halftime.

