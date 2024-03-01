Clemson visits Notre Dame following Burton’s 31-point game

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-7 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-17, 6-11 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Clemson Tigers after Markus Burton scored 31 points in Notre Dame’s 70-65 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Fighting Irish are 8-8 on their home court. Notre Dame is 7-17 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 10-7 against ACC opponents. Clemson is second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.5.

Notre Dame scores 63.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

PJ Hall is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

