Clemson hosts Bunch and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (20-10, 11-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-9, 10-8 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Clemson Tigers after Chris Bunch scored 23 points in Syracuse’s 82-76 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 11-4 in home games. Clemson is second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.7.

The Orange are 11-8 in conference matchups. Syracuse averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Clemson scores 77.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 74.9 Syracuse allows. Syracuse scores 6.0 more points per game (76.7) than Clemson allows to opponents (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

