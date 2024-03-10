Clarke leads Stony Brook to 91-88 OT victory against Drexel in CAA Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 27 points to lead Stony Brook, including the game-winning jump shot with 18 seconds…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Clarke scored 27 points to lead Stony Brook, including the game-winning jump shot with 18 seconds left in second overtime, and the Seawolves knocked off No. 2 seed Drexel 91-88 on Sunday night in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Seventh-seeded Stony Brook plays No. 3 seed Hofstra or No. 6 seed Delaware in the semifinals on Monday.

Clarke also had seven rebounds for the Seawolves (19-14). Chris Maidoh added 25 points while shooting 12 of 17 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Keenan Fitzmorris went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Clarke, who hit the tying jumper with 9 seconds left in the first overtime and stole the ball at the buzzer to force a second OT, was fouled on a short jumper and made the and-1 free throw to give Stony Brook a three-point lead with 18 seconds left. Tyler Stephenson-Moore intercepted a pass on the other end to seal it.

The Dragons (20-12) were led by Luke House, who posted 28 points and six rebounds. Lucas Monroe added 13 points and six rebounds for Drexel. Garfield Turner finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Clarke scored 10 points in the first half and Stony Brook went into halftime trailing 36-28. Stony Brook trailed by 13 points in the second half but went on an 8-0 run to narrow the gap to 51-46 with 12:02 left in the half before finishing off the victory

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

