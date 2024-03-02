Citadel plays Samford on 8-game road skid

Citadel Bulldogs (11-19, 3-14 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (25-5, 14-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (11-19, 3-14 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (25-5, 14-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hits the road against Samford looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Samford Bulldogs are 17-0 on their home court. Samford is fourth in college basketball averaging 86.7 points and is shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-14 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Samford averages 86.7 points, 16.3 more per game than the 70.4 Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Samford Bulldogs, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Achor Achor is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Samford.

AJ Smith is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Citadel Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.