Cisse scores 24, Texas Southern takes down Jackson State 73-62 in SWAC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Texas Southern’s 73-62 win against Jackson State on Thursday in…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jonathan Cisse had 24 points in Texas Southern’s 73-62 win against Jackson State on Thursday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Texas Southern will play seventh-seeded Alabama A&M in Friday’s semifinals.

Cisse had eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (15-15). PJ Henry scored 19 points, going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Grayson Carter shot 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (15-17) were led in scoring by Coltie Young, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Ken Evans added 16 points, four assists and two steals for sixth-seeded Jackson State. Chase Adams had nine points and four assists.

Henry had 13 points in the first half to help put Texas Southern ahead 46-27 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.