Cincinnati plays San Francisco in NIT

San Francisco Dons (23-10, 12-6 WCC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (20-14, 9-12 Big 12) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (23-10, 12-6 WCC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (20-14, 9-12 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Francisco play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 games is 9-12, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Cincinnati has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 12-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 10.0 more points per game (77.9) than Cincinnati allows (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.