Chattanooga plays in SoCon Tournament against the Wofford

Wofford Terriers (17-14, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (20-11, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Wofford in the SoCon Tournament.

The Mocs are 12-6 against SoCon opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Terriers are 10-8 in SoCon play. Wofford averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

Chattanooga averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Wofford allows. Wofford averages 75.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.6 Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Corey Tripp is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

