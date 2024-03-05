Chatman and Buffalo host Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-25, 2-14 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 11-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-25, 2-14 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Ohio Bobcats after Sy Chatman scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 85-79 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls are 2-11 on their home court. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 5.5.

The Bobcats are 11-5 in conference play. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Buffalo’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.4 points for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jaylin Hunter is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

