Charleston Southern faces Presbyterian after Sumler’s 24-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (13-17, 5-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after A’lahn Sumler scored 24 points in Charleston Southern’s 58-57 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 7-7 at home. Presbyterian is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Presbyterian averages 75.3 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 74.2 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Pierce is averaging 7.5 points for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

