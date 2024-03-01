Central Michigan visits Kent State after Sullinger’s 30-point showing

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-12, 10-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (16-12, 10-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-14, 7-8 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jalen Sullinger scored 30 points in Kent State’s 76-64 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-6 in home games. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Giovanni Santiago averaging 4.2.

The Chippewas are 10-5 in MAC play. Central Michigan is 7-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kent State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 66.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.7 Kent State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullinger is averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.