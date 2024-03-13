Central Michigan Chippewas play in MAC Tournament against the Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green Falcons (19-12, 10-8 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-13, 12-6 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (19-12, 10-8 MAC) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (18-13, 12-6 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan and Bowling Green square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Chippewas are 12-6 against MAC opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. Central Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brian Taylor averaging 6.2.

The Falcons are 10-8 in MAC play. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Rubio is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging seven points. Derrick Butler is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

