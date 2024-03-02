Cattoor leads Virginia Tech in second-half outburst to sink Wake Forest 87-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points shooting 5 for 10 from 3-point range and Lynn Kidd scored…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor scored 26 points shooting 5 for 10 from 3-point range and Lynn Kidd scored 21 points and Virginia Tech rallied in the second half to beat Wake Forest 87-76 on Saturday.

Kidd shot 9 for 11, Sean Pedulla scored 15 points and MJ Collins 11 on 5-for-7 shooting for Virginia Tech which shot 59.6% (34 of 57).

Kevin Miller scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half for Wake Forest. Efton Reid III scored 13 points, reserve Parker Friedrichsen and Cameron Hildreth each scored 12 and Hunter Sallis 11 for the Demon Deacons.

Miller made a 3-pointer with 6:22 left in the first half to give Wake Forest a 40-25 lead. The Demon Deacons led 46-37 with the help of 9-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in the first half. The 3-ball eventually failed Wake as it shot just 2 for 15 from deep after intermission.

Reid made a jump shot to give Wake Forest a 50-43 lead with 16:39 remaining. But Pedulla and Cattoor made consecutive 3s and Kidd made a layup in successive possessions and the 8-0 run put Virginia Tech in front for the first time since a 5-3 lead with 17:45 left before halftime.

Sallis gave Wake Forest its last lead with a jumper with 14:42 remaining for a 52-51 advantage. Virginia then took control outscoring Wake Forest 20-8 over nearly the next seven minutes for its first double-digit lead at 71-60 with 7:59 to go.

Virginia Tech (13-13, 8-10 ACC) broke a three-game losing streak against Wake Forest (18-11, 10-8).

Wake Forest hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Hokies play at Louisville on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.