Carrington’s 7 3-pointers and 27 points lead Pitt past Boston College, 90-65

BOSTON (AP) — Blake Hinson knocked down the first of Pittsburgh’s 16 3-pointers 12 seconds into the game and freshman Carlton Carrington scored a career-high 27 points as the Panthers rolled to a 90-65 wire-to-wire win over Boston College on Saturday.

Carrington hit a career-high seven 3s as the Panthers matched their season high, hitting 16 of 30. Pitt (18-10, 9-8) came into the game averaging an Atlantic Coast Conference-high 9.1 3-pointers per game and knocked down its first five attempts.

Carrington hit his first 3 of the game a minute in, Jaland Lowe and Zack Austin added 3s back-to-back and Carrington sank his second from distance just over four minutes in for a 15-7 Pitt lead. The Panthers raced to a 47-32 lead by intermission with eight 3s in the first 20 minutes. Pitt shot 54.1% from the field (33 of 61) and was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Carrington hit 10 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc. Hinson, who spent much of the first half on the bench after collecting his third personal foul, finished with 19 points, hitting 3 of 4 from distance. Lowe scored 12 points, hitting 2 of 4 from long range, and added nine assists. Austin was 2 of 3 from deep and had 10 points. Pitt had 20 assists on 33 baskets.

Quinten Post led Boston College (15-13, 6-11) with a double-double of 30 points and 12 rebounds, but the Eagles offered scarce offensive support. Devin McGlockton totaled 10 points and six rebounds. Boston College shot 27 of 62 from the floor (43.5%), including 9 of 20 from beyond the arc.

Pitt returns home for its final two regular season games, hosting Florida State on Tuesday and North Carolina State on Saturday. Boston College plays at Miami on Wednesday and closes out the regular season at Louisville on Saturday.

