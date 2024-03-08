Carlson leads Utah against Oregon after 40-point performance

Utah Utes (18-12, 9-10 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-11, 11-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Utes (18-12, 9-10 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (19-11, 11-8 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Oregon after Branden Carlson scored 40 points in Utah’s 92-85 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 12-3 in home games. Oregon has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Utes are 9-10 in Pac-12 play. Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Gabe Madsen averaging 2.4.

Oregon scores 76.2 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 73.4 Utah allows. Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Ducks. N’Faly Dante is averaging 15.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 70.7% over the last 10 games.

Madsen is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 13.2 points. Carlson is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 78.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

