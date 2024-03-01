Cal Poly hosts CSU Bakersfield following Sanders’ 31-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-25, 0-17 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-25, 0-17 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Kobe Sanders scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 83-75 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Mustangs are 3-10 in home games. Cal Poly has a 2-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 7-11 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 42.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 68.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 73.4 Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Kaleb Higgins is averaging 17.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

