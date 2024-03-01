BYU takes on TCU, looks for 5th straight home win

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts TCU trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Cougars are 14-2 on their home court. BYU is second in the Big 12 with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Waterman averaging 4.5.

The Horned Frogs are 8-7 in conference matchups. TCU ranks second in the Big 12 scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Miller averaging 8.2.

BYU averages 82.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 70.5 TCU allows. TCU scores 11.0 more points per game (80.3) than BYU allows to opponents (69.3).

The Cougars and Horned Frogs square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging 9.2 points and five assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Trey Tennyson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Miller is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

