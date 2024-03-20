BYU Cougars play the Duquesne Dukes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (24-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duquesne Dukes (24-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (23-10, 11-9 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 BYU and Duquesne square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Cougars are 11-9 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. BYU is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 14-8 in A-10 play. Duquesne averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

BYU makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Duquesne averages 70.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 69.9 BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallin Hall is averaging nine points and 5.1 assists for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.7 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 69.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.