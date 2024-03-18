Butler, Minnesota meet in NIT

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (18-14, 9-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-14, 9-12 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (18-14, 9-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Minnesota in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big East play is 9-12, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Butler is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers’ record in Big Ten action is 9-12. Minnesota is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Butler is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 13.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Golden Gophers. Cam Christie is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

