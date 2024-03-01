Buffalo hosts Cochran and Toledo

Toledo Rockets (17-11, 11-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-24, 2-13 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (17-11, 11-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (4-24, 2-13 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo faces the Buffalo Bulls after Tyler Cochran scored 27 points in Toledo’s 75-72 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 2-10 at home. Buffalo is 1-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 11-4 in MAC play. Toledo leads the MAC with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 9.4.

Buffalo is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging eight points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Cochran is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Rockets. Moss is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.