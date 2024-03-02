Buchanan leads George Washington against La Salle after 21-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 3-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-15, 5-11 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-14, 3-12 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (14-15, 5-11 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the La Salle Explorers after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 21 points in George Washington’s 69-57 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Explorers are 10-6 on their home court. La Salle is 7-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Revolutionaries are 3-12 in A-10 play. George Washington ranks fourth in the A-10 scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Buchanan averaging 9.6.

La Salle scores 73.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 78.5 George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeshon Shepherd is averaging 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Garrett Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is shooting 34.8% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 0-10, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

