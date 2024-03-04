Brumbaugh leads Georgetown against Providence after 24-point outing

Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (18-11, 9-9 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (9-20, 2-16 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Providence Friars after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 98-93 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas have gone 7-11 in home games. Georgetown is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars have gone 9-9 against Big East opponents.

Georgetown scores 71.6 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 69.1 Providence gives up. Providence averages 73.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 78.0 Georgetown allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

