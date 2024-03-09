Live Radio
Brown scores 12 off the bench, Rhode Island downs Fordham 58-50

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 3:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyson Brown led Rhode Island past Fordham on Saturday with 12 points off of the bench in a 58-50 victory.

Brown added 11 rebounds for the Rams (12-19, 6-12 Atlantic 10 Conference). Zek Montgomery scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. David Green shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points. The win broke a seven-game skid for the Rams.

Will Richardson led the way for the Rams (12-19, 6-12) with 11 points. Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Fordham. Japhet Medor also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

