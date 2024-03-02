Brown and Nicholls State host McNeese

Nicholls State Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (25-3, 14-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Nicholls State Colonels (16-12, 11-4 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (25-3, 14-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Robert Brown III scored 28 points in Nicholls State’s 92-82 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Cowboys have gone 14-0 at home. McNeese scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game.

The Colonels are 11-4 in Southland play. Nicholls State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Nicholls State has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shahada Wells is averaging 17 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

