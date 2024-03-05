Bridges scores 32 points as No. 11 Baylor overcomes big deficit to beat Texas 93-85

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges put on quite a show in what’s expected to be his final home game…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jalen Bridges put on quite a show in what’s expected to be his final home game for 11th-ranked Baylor, almost outscoring the NCAA’s active career leader. Fellow senior RayJ Dennis also played a significant part in the Bears’ big comeback win over their departing conference rival.

Bridges scored a career-high 32 points, Dennis had 16 points with eight assists and Baylor overcame a double-digit deficit in the final 13 minutes to beat Texas 93-85 on Monday night in the last scheduled game between the longtime rival schools separated by only about 100 miles.

Max Abmas, the NCAA men’s active career scoring leader, had a season-high 33 points to lead the Longhorns, but they missed 11 consecutive field goal attempts while Baylor was on its decisive run.

“I personally can’t say that I’ve ever been in a shooting match like that,” Bridges said. “It’s just the best to be in this league, be able to lace it up with these guys like RayJ, and then on the other foot have to go up against guys like Max.”

Dennis and freshman Ja’Kobe Walter each had seven points in a 21-2 run for the Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12), during the same stretch when the Longhorns lost big man Dylan Disu to a left knee sprain after he went down with just over 11 minutes left.

Bridges, one of five Baylor veterans recognized before the game on Senior Night, was 8-of-11 shooting, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range. He also had nine rebounds.

“It was amazing to watch him today,” Dennis said.

Kadin Shedrick added 14 points for Texas (19-11, 8-9), and Tyrese Hunter scored 10.

The Longhorns said Disu would be re-evaluated after the team got back to Austin. He did return to the bench late in the game, and while rubbing his knee, wasn’t wearing any brace or wrap on it.

The Longhorns led 68-57 when Abmas made a jumper with 13:15 left. They didn’t make another shot until his jumper with 3:35 to go when they had already fallen behind for good.

“The second half … got a little choppy with the whistle blown a lot. Slowed it down in terms of trying to get a good ebb and flow,” Texas coach Rodney Terry said. “Some shots didn’t go down, but we got some good looks.”

Even with that nearly 7 1/2-minute shooting drought, the Longhorns finished at 50% (30 of 60) from the field. But they committed 18 fouls after halftime, which led to Baylor making 21 of 27 free throws. Texas was 9 of 13 from the line after the break.

With Texas going this summer to the Southeastern Conference, the 263rd meeting in a series that started in 1906 is, for now, the last scheduled game between the teams. Before 28 seasons in the Big 12, they were in the Southwest Conference together for eight decades.

The Longhorns hold a 165-98 series advantage, but have lost 24 of the last 34. They did win 75-73 at home Jan. 20 on a buzzer-beating layup by Hunter, and could meet again in the Big 12 Tournament next week in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hunter made 3s on the Longhorns’ first two shots Monday, and they hit their first six shots to go up 15-5 less than four minutes into the game.

BIG MOVE

Abmas, the graduate transfer from Oral Roberts with 3,073 career points, already had 17 points by halftime. That included back-to-back 3-pointers in 24 seconds. He made the first long-range shot, then got a steal and made another 3. That gave the Longhorns their biggest lead, 30-16 with 11:39 left. … Abmas moved up from 11th to eighth on the NCAA men’s career scoring list. With four 3-pointers, he moved up a spot to fourth all-time.

BIG COMEBACK

It was the biggest comeback win of the season by the Bears, who trailed by 14 in the first half. They overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to force overtime against now-No. 1 Houston nine days earlier, but lost that one in overtime.

UP NEXT

Texas closes out the regular season Saturday at home against Oklahoma, which is SEC-bound just like the Longhorns.

Baylor is at Texas Tech on Saturday night to wrap up the regular season.

