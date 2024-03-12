Brickus and La Salle knock off George Washington 61-60 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhamir Brickus scored 21 points, including a go-ahead shot with 20.8 seconds left, and La Salle…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhamir Brickus scored 21 points, including a go-ahead shot with 20.8 seconds left, and La Salle knocked off George Washington 61-60 on Tuesday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Tenth-seeded La Salle (16-16) will play No. 7 seed St. Bonaventure in the second round on Wednesday.

Brickus had eight rebounds for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley scored 15 points while going 6 of 17 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added nine rebounds. Daeshon Shepherd shot 3 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

James Bishop led the Revolutionaries (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals for George Washington. Maximus Edwards also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Brantley scored eight points in the first half and La Salle went into the break trailing 30-23. Brickus put up 14 points in the second half.

