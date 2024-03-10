Brady, Presbyterian women win Big South Tournament, earn program’s first NCAA Tournament berth

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Bryanna Brady scored 21 points to help No. 5 seed Presbyterian beat Radford 60-37 Sunday…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Bryanna Brady scored 21 points to help No. 5 seed Presbyterian beat Radford 60-37 Sunday to win the Big South Conference Tournament and clinch at automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Presbyterian (20-14), which beat top-seeded High Point 59-50 in the semifinals, made its first appearance in the title game and earned the program’s first trip to the Big Dance. The Blue Hose made six trips to the Division II tournament (1994, ‘95, ’98, ‘99, 2000, ’02) before moving to Division I in 2007.

Joi Williams hit a jumper that trimmed Radford’s deficit to six points with 7:40 to play but the Highlanders scored just two points from there. They made 1 of 9 from the field, missing their final six shots, and committed five turnovers after Williams’ jumper.

Brady made 8 of 11 from the field and 5-of-6 free throws and Tilda Sjokvist scored 11 points with six assists and two steals for the Blue Hose. Mara Neira added 10 points.

Ashlyn Traylor-Walker, the only play to score in double figures for No. 3 seed Radford (15-17), had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Highlanders shot 30% (17 of 56) from the field, made 2 of 23 (9%) from behind the arc and attempted a season-low two free throws, making one.

