Bradley visits Drake following DeVries’ 39-point outing

Bradley Braves (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Bradley Braves after Tucker DeVries scored 39 points in Drake’s 107-105 overtime victory against the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs are 15-0 on their home court. Drake is second in the MVC scoring 80.9 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Braves are 13-6 in conference matchups. Bradley averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Drake averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 75.1 points per game, 4.2 more than the 70.9 Drake allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 21.7 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Drake.

Duke Deen is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.